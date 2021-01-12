Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,015 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

