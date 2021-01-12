Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,015 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 124,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

