Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,616 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE RWT opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.