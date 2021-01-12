Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $970,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

