Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sabre were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 381,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3,342.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 776,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

