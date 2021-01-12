Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF) Shares Down 0.4%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.01. 39,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 76,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.3441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,157,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JOF)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

