Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 35,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 94,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

