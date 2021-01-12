Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,088 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 million, a P/E ratio of -409.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

