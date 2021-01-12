Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Lantheus worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $995.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.