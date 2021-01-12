Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,708 Shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 12.73% of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

Shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

