Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

