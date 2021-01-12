Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

BCLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.