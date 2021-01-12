CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of CalAmp worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CalAmp by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in CalAmp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 35,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

CalAmp stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

