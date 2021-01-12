Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 566,645 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

