International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy Sells 48,900 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $376,711.68.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $1,595,000.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $588.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,084,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $7,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

