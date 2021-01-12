Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Sells C$37,177.47 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$37,177.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,346,953.66.

Bradley Allen Thrall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 7,601 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total transaction of C$25,919.41.

Shares of TSE:AXR opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

