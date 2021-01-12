SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of SpartanNash worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SpartanNash by 286.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $612.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

