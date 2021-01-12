Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Shares of CVY stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

