Morgan Stanley Has $1.90 Million Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of OneSpan worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSPN opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $907.36 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

