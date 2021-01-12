Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

ICMB stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.70.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.5%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

