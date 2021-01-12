Analyzing TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GeoPark alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GeoPark and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 2 6 0 2.75 TETRA Technologies 1 3 0 0 1.75

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.61%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.20%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -25.59% 14.07% 0.59% TETRA Technologies -16.25% -4.19% -0.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $628.91 million 1.20 $57.76 million $1.58 8.04 TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.13 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -21.20

GeoPark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GeoPark beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard, custom-designed, and engineered compressor packages; and sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provision of services to support the needs of customers who own compression equipment. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.