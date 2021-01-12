Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KWR. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.67.

NYSE KWR opened at $267.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.24 and a beta of 1.55. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $276.73.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

