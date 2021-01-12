INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

