IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQE from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

