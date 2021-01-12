Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

