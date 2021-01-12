$418.16 Million in Sales Expected for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will announce $418.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.92 million. CoreLogic posted sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. ValuEngine downgraded CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

