PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.37.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $456,681,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $237.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $244.25. The firm has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

