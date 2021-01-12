Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after buying an additional 190,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

