First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.43

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.43 and traded as high as $54.28. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 1,511 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
