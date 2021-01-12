First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.43

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.43 and traded as high as $54.28. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 1,511 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.