Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.84

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.84 and traded as high as $232.23. Morningstar shares last traded at $226.27, with a volume of 195,668 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average is $179.84.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $262,193.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.16, for a total transaction of $2,378,216.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,264,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,979,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,804 shares of company stock worth $53,122,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morningstar by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

