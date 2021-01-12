Raymond James Boosts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $40.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.