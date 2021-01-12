Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of NOVA opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

