China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, an increase of 1,553.2% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

