Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.94

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $16.23. Graham shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 24,380 shares traded.

GHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 million, a P/E ratio of 107.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Graham by 283.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Graham during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Graham during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at $3,868,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Graham by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

