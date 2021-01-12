Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the December 15th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHE opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

