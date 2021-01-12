Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 4.14. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

