Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

