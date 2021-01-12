STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STOR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.64.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in STORE Capital by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

