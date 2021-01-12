China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNP. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SNP opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 23.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 31.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

