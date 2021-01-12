Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Cowen

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $213.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.83.

SRPT opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $149.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

