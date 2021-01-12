Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Bancorp and International Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp $63.87 million 2.76 $13.03 million $0.68 14.57 International Bancshares $647.23 million 3.97 $205.10 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Bancorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp 12.55% 3.85% 0.60% International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Select Bancorp and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.18%. Given Select Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Select Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Select Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. As of April 17, 2020, it had 19 offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Holly Springs, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Wilmington, North Carolina; Blacksburg and Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Virginia Beach, as well as loan production offices in Durham, Wilson, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

