Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) vs. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Critical Comparison

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 5.07 -$69.06 million $3.37 2.73 Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.65 $891.00 million $0.61 5.38

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 6 1 3.00 Southwestern Energy 2 11 2 0 2.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.60% 3.85% 2.78% Southwestern Energy -95.17% 8.89% 3.42%

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Southwestern Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 94,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

