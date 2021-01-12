Contrasting SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) & On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.43 billion 12.65 $146.55 million $2.90 121.40 On Track Innovations $14.75 million 0.88 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 2 9 5 0 2.19 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $237.69, indicating a potential downside of 32.48%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 10.89% 20.76% 11.65% On Track Innovations -29.76% -62.20% -22.34%

Risk & Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. partnership with Schneider Electric to develop the residential solar market and provide homeowners with seamless energy management for smart homes of the future. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and payment reader; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending and cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport, and for selling paper tickets, as well as reselling tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

