Comparing Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) & Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Premier Power Renewable Energy alerts:

Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Evergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evergy $5.15 billion 2.31 $669.90 million $2.89 18.15

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Evergy 12.75% 8.32% 2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Premier Power Renewable Energy and Evergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Evergy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Evergy has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Summary

Evergy beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,700 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 12,700 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,604,300 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.