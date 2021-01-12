The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.22.

The Lovesac stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.16 million, a PE ratio of -362.62 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,625 shares of company stock worth $36,951,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

