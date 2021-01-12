Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.36.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

