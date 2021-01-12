(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HSBC raised (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Panmure Gordon downgraded (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. (RDS.A) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.14.

(RDS.A) stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. (RDS.A) has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

