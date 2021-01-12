Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6,795.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

