TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00.

THS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $39.77 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 2,600 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

