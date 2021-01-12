Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Expands By 10,000.0%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

